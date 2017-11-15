UN resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh must be implemented, says Mehriban Aliyeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

After Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, the country immediately faced major political, economic and humanitarian challenges that posed a threat to its existence as an independent state, said Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva made the remarks at a reception held in Paris to introduce Baku’s bid to host the World Expo exhibition in 2025, APA reported.

“The most serious of these challenges was the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, as a result of which 20 percent of our country’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts was occupied, and the occupation is still ongoing,” noted Mehriban Aliyeva.

She stressed that more than a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons in the wake of the ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia.

“The United Nations Security Council adopted four resolutions calling for an immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the territory of Azerbaijan. These resolutions must be implemented and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored,” added the first vice president.

News.Az

