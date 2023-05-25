UN says $11 million provided for demining operations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the conflict in 2020, the United Nations has provided $11 million in aid for demining operations in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, said as she addressed the second international conference on humanitarian mine action in Aghdam on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Andreeva noted that the UN Azerbaijan Office has been cooperating with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) since 1999.

“With financial support from the EU, the UK government, and other partners, three UN agencies - UNDP, UNICEF, and UNHCR - keep supporting ANAMA’s mine action efforts,” she said.

The UN official added that mine action in countries affected by landmines, including Azerbaijan, is a fundamental requirement for sustainable development and lasting peace.

News.Az