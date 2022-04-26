UN says interested in creating conditions for peaceful solution in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the UN is extremely interested in creating conditions for a ceasefire and a peaceful solution in Ukraine.

Today, the situation in Ukraine is very complex, Guterres said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesady, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“I know that today we are facing a complex situation in Ukraine and there are different interpretations about what's happening. That does not limit the possibilities of a very serious dialogue on how best we can work to minimize the suffering,” Guterres added.

