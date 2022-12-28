UN Secretary General appoints new coordinator for Black Sea Grain Initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Abdullah Abdul Samad Dashti of Kuwait as United Nations Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, News.az reports citing the press service of UN.

The Initiative was launched by Ukraine, Türkiye, Russian Federation and the United Nations on 22 July to enable the resumption of exports from Ukraine of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer, including ammonia, through a safe maritime humanitarian corridor.

News.Az