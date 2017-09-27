UN Secretary-General on recent meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The secretary general supports the work of the Co-Chairs to de-escalate tensions and reinvigorate the negotiation process.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomes the recent meetings in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly between the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said in a statement on Sept. 26.



The secretary general supports the work of the Co-Chairs to de-escalate tensions and reinvigorate the negotiation process, said the statement.



“The secretary-general hopes that the planned summit meeting at the presidential level would contribute to enhancing confidence and fostering the necessary political will among the parties to find peaceful compromise solutions to the key outstanding issues,” the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az