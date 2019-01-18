UN Secretary General welcomes meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed the agreement reached between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the need to take concrete measure

“The Secretary-General welcomes the meeting between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov, and the Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, held on 16 January in Paris under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group,” reads the statement.

The Secretary-General appreciates the continued commitment of the sides to finding a negotiated and peaceful solution to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and particularly welcomed the ministers’ agreement on the need to take concrete measures to prepare the populations for peace.

The Secretary-General reiterates the full support of the United Nations for the important mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, according to the statement.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) hosted consultations between Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on 16 January in Paris.

The ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and agreed upon the necessity of taking concrete measures to prepare the populations for peace.

The Co-Chairs plan to meet the leaders of the two countries in the near future.

