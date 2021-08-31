UN Security Council adopts resolution on Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution on Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power, focusing on counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance, according to Xinhua.

Resolution 2593 demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country, or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist acts.

It reiterates the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and notes the Taliban's relevant commitments.

The resolution, which was adopted with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions, calls for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

It calls on all parties to allow full, safe, and unhindered access for the United Nations, its specialized agencies and implementing partners, and all humanitarian actors engaged in humanitarian relief activity, to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all those in need.

It calls on all donors and international humanitarian actors to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and major Afghan refugee-hosting countries, and underlines that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians.

News.Az

