UN Security Council adopts resolution to extend cross-border aid mechanism for Syrians

The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to extend the authorization of the cross-border aid mechanism for Syrians for 12 months, Xinhua reported.

Resolution 2585, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, will allow cross-border aid into Syria from Turkey to run for another 12 months. The current 12-month authorization of aid through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing expires on Saturday.

The draft resolution was adopted unanimously after Russia and the United States reached compromise in last-minute talks.

By Thursday, the Security Council was set to vote on two competing draft resolutions: one tabled by Ireland and Norway, the co-penholders of the issue, and the other tabled by Russia.

The Ireland-Norway text seeks a 12-month extension of the mandate for Bab al-Hawa, while the Russian text would allow an extension of the border crossing for only six months.

Russia and the United States were able to bridge the differences in the two drafts and jointly tabled the final text together with Ireland and Norway.

News.Az