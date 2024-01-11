UN Security Council adopts US resolution condemning attacks on vessels in Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted the US draft resolution condemning the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, News.Az reports citing TASS.

As many as 11 UNSC members voted for the measure, while four countries, including Russia, China and Algeria, abstained.

Earlier, the UNSC rejected three Russian proposals to amend the text of the draft resolution, including the one that mentioned the conflict between Palestine and Israel as the reason behind the recent escalation in the Red Sea.

The document, authored by the United States and Japan, "condemns in the strongest terms" the Houthi attacks on commercial vessels since last November and demands that Yemen’s Houthis immediately end their attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia had proposed adding the phrase "in particular, the conflict in the Gaza Strip" to the provision that calls for the need to "address the primary reasons, including conflicts that increase regional tensions."

News.Az