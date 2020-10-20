UN Security Council discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council discussed the need to ensure verification of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

"There is a need to ensure verification, I think that’s the most pressing issue now, since the agreement on a ceasefire has been reached it was not observed," said Nebenzya, who presides over the UN Security Council in October. "The major question is how to verify the ceasefire, which is being violated."

According to Nebenzya, there were reports that the Russian defense minister had discussed with his Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues how to implement this verification mechanism.

News.Az