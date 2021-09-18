UN Security Council extends Afghan mission mandate for six months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to renew the world body’s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another six months – a temporary extension given the uncertainty in the country since the last month, Aljazeera reports.

The 15-member council asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report by January 31, 2022 “on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments”.

News.Az