UN Security Council extends Afghan mission mandate for six months

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to renew the world body’s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another six months – a temporary extension given the uncertainty in the country since the last month, Aljazeera reports. 

The 15-member council asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report by January 31, 2022 “on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments”.


