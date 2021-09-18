UN Security Council extends Afghan mission mandate for six months
- 18 Sep 2021 09:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 165270
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/un-security-council-extends-afghan-mission-mandate-for-six-months Copied
The United Nations Security Council has unanimously agreed to renew the world body’s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another six months – a temporary extension given the uncertainty in the country since the last month, Aljazeera reports.
The 15-member council asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report by January 31, 2022 “on strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA, in light of recent political, security and social developments”.