UN Security Council to discuss East Jerusalem tensions on Monday

The United Nations Security Council will on Monday privately discuss rising tensions in East Jerusalem around al Aqsa, Al Arabiya reports.

Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam.


