UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine at the request of France and Mexico, News.Az reports.

Two resolutions on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine were presented at a special session of the UN Security Council held on March 24.

The resolution jointly developed by France and Mexico urges Russia to immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. The South Africa-initiated resolution focuses on humanitarian issues – the provision of humanitarian aid and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

Voting on the resolutions, as dictated by the UN Charter, had to take place in the order in which they were submitted for consideration.

After the General Assembly adopted the French-Mexican resolution, Ukraine's permanent representative Serhiy Kyslytsya said that South Africa had not formally requested a vote, as provided for by the procedure. In this situation, the issue of voting was submitted for separate consideration. Some 50 countries voted for the South African resolution, while 36 abstained and 67 voted against it. The UN General Assembly did not consider the document.

News.Az