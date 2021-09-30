Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council to discuss North Korea's missile tests

The United Nations Security Council will discuss North Korean's missile tests at a meeting on Thursday according to the meeting's agenda published on the United Nations website.

Consultations will take place behind closed doors. The meeting's agenda includes nuclear non-proliferation and the North Korea issue.

On September 28, Pyongyang test-launched a new hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8. Earlier in the week, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had launched a short-range missile into the Sea of Japan. On September 15, Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles in the same direction, which fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone.


News.Az 

