UN Security Council to discuss Ukraine

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the issues related to Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“The main focus will be on issues such as sexual violence and human trafficking in connection with the military intervention in Ukraine,”

The meeting will be attended by UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The meeting is due to kick off at 18:00 (GMT+4).

News.Az