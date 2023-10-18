UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Gaza hospital attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting Wednesday to address the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to a statement from a UN spokesperson, the meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. (1400GMT) and will be conducted in an open debate format.

A draft resolution from Brazil calling for a "humanitarian pause" in Gaza will be voted on during the meeting.

Previously, Russia and the United Arab Emirates jointly called for an emergency session of the Security Council.

More than 500 people were killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday.

