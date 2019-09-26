UN special rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food Hilal Elver will make a fact-finding visit to Azerbaijan October 1-11, 2019 to examine the government’s efforts i

This is the first visit to the country by an independent expert on the right to food. The special rapporteur will visit Baku, Guba and Ganja.

She will meet government officials, the Ombudsman, representatives from the UN system, the international donor community, civil society organizations and different communities.

