UN specifies poverty reduction recipe for Azerbaijan

"Agriculture is one of the main industries in Azerbaijan."

According to Oxu.Az, the due statement came from UN Resident Coordinator Ghulam Isakzai.

Isakzai stated that 40% of the workforce belongs to the agrarian sector, and noted that in such countries as Azerbaijan, agriculture plays an important role in the diversification of the economy.

According to him, expanding investment in agriculture, including in the production of plants and the fishing industry will help reduce poverty.

He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture and the United Nations Development Program have launched a new project estimated at $24 million.

"The project provides for the protection, collection and evaluation of plant genetic resources".



