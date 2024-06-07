UN staff members detained by Yemen's Houthis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Houthi rebels have detained at least nine Yemeni UN employees, officials belonging to Yemen's internationally recognized government said on Friday, News.Az reports citing DW.

Others working for aid groups have also been detained, according to authorities.Yemeni officials told the Reuters news agency that three employees of the US-funded National Democratic Institute (NDI) and three employees of a local human rights group were detained alongside the UN staff.The detained UN employees worked for the world body's human rights office and the office for humanitarian affairs.Houthi intelligence officers raided the staff members' homes and offices, confiscating phones and computers, the officials said.The Mayyun Organization for Human Rights condemned the detentions in a statement."We condemn in the strongest terms this dangerous escalation, which constitutes a violation of the privileges and immunities of United Nations employees granted to them under international law, and we consider it to be oppressive, totalitarian, blackmailing practices to obtain political and economic gains," the organization said.Houthi officials did not immediately respond to the allegations.

News.Az