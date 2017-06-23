Yandex metrika counter

UN stands ready to support efforts to re-engage in Karabakh conflict talks

UN stands ready to support efforts to re-engage in Karabakh conflict talks

The UN shares OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' concern over the recent cease-fire violations in the Line of Contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

According to Report, UN Secretary-General António Guterres states said, "we echo their appeal to the parties to avoid further escalation and to consider measures that would reduce tensions.

"We also join the Co-Chairs' in urging the parties to re-engage in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with political will. The United Nations stands ready to support such efforts if needed", the statement reads. 

