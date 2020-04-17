UN thanks Azerbaijan for solidarity message

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations thanked the Heydar Aliyev Center for displaying the flag of the World Health Organization (WHO) in support of the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We extend our deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center for displaying the flag of the World Health Organization (WHO) on one of the main architectural symbols of Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate this solidarity & stand ready to work closely with Azerbaijan to address the immediate challenges of COVID-19,” the UN Azerbaijan Office said in a statement on Friday.

"With thousands of its staff working on the front lines, WHO is supporting Member States and their societies, especially the most vulnerable among them, with guidance, training, equipment and concrete life-saving services as they fight the virus," said the statement.

WHO and other UN agencies work closely with the Government of Azerbaijan and other partners to address the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, according to the statement. "We are doing all we can to support the people of Azerbaijan to come through these challenging times. We are stronger together, and together we will overcome this crisis."

