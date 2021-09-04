UN to host humanitarian aid meeting on Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN will host a ministerial-level humanitarian aid conference for Afghanistan next month in Geneva, a spokesman for the head of the international body announced, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Geneva to attend the Sept. 13 meeting, said Stephane Dujarric.

The UN needs $1.3 billion to continue humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan but only 39% of that figure has been raised.

Thirty-eight million people in Afghanistan need help as the UN warned of the risk of a looming humanitarian disaster.

News.Az