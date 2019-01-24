UN to launch a new project on employment of people with disabilities in Azerbaijan

UN to launch a new project on employment of people with disabilities in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Office in Azerbaijan will launch a new project in Azerbaijan, which aims at providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the country, said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai, AZERTAC reports.

“The project includes issues such as changing society's attitude towards people with limited health capabilities and providing their healthy integration into society. The budget of the project is estimated at 3-4 million manats,” he added. News.Az

News.Az