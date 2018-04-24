Yandex metrika counter

UN urges sides of Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward peaceful solution

UN urges the sides of Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward peaceful solution.

The UN urges the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward a peaceful negotiated solution to the conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement posted on the organization’s website April 24, Trend reports.

The UN secretary general in his statement joined the recent appeal by the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co-Chairs urging all sides to prevent any potential escalations along the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

News.Az 

