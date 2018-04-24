UN urges sides of Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward peaceful solution

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN urges the sides of Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward peaceful solution.

The UN urges the sides of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to intensify efforts toward a peaceful negotiated solution to the conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement posted on the organization’s website April 24, Trend reports.

The UN secretary general in his statement joined the recent appeal by the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co-Chairs urging all sides to prevent any potential escalations along the contact line between the Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

News.Az

