UN voices commitment to support transitional gov't in Sudan

The United Nations (UN) on Sunday voiced commitment to support the transitional government in Sudan to achieve democracy, economic recovery and peace, Xinhua reported.

Sudan and the UN on Sunday celebrated UN Day 2019 in the capital Khartoum. UN Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945.

"I would like to take the opportunity to express the UN's commitment and support to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as your government makes women's leadership and participation as well as inclusion of youth in all national development priorities within the transition," said Amina Jane Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, when addressing the celebration.

"Sudan has an enormous importance for the stability and the prosperity of the region. Your success is ours," she added.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Siddiq Abdul-Aziz expressed Sudanese government's commitment to the principles of good governance and the rule of law, and to put the country on the path of political reform and economic recovery.

