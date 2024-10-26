UN voices serious concern over Israeli airstrikes on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, the UN stated that it is "deeply alarmed" by recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran and called for an immediate end to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

“All acts of escalation are condemnable and must stop,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said in a statement.He reiterated Guterres' stance that the need for all sides, including those involved in Gaza and Lebanon, to cease military actions and prevent a broader regional war.Dujarric stressed the importance of returning to diplomacy to avoid further conflict.Following Israel's retaliatory strikes on Iran, the EU urged all parties to exercise "utmost restraint."Nabila Massrali, EU spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy emphasized the risk of further regional escalation amid growing tensions in the Middle East.In a written statement, Massrali acknowledged Israel's right to "self-defense" but warned that the "dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliations" could lead to an "uncontrollable escalation" in the region.She said the EU remains in close contact with relevant actors to help de-escalate tensions.Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin called for an immediate end to the attacks and counter-attacks between Israel and Iran.“I repeat the urgent call for restraint and de-escalation following the aerial strikes by Israel on targets in Iran,” Martin said in a statement.He emphasized the urgent need for attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for an immediate cease-fire, hostage release, and increased humanitarian aid.The Irish minister particularly highlighted concerns about attacks on northern Gaza, describing them as "collective punishment" and citing a UN official's characterization of the situation as "a crime against humanity."“Innocent men, women and children on all sides have suffered far too much,” he said.Martin noted these attacks' implications for the region and beyond are "far too serious" for the world to ignore anymore.At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.The White House said Israel’s strikes must bring to an end direct exchanges of fire between the two sides, warning Tehran of “consequences” should it respond.Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be met with a “harsher response.”Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

News.Az