UNAOC High Representative awarded with medal of 100th anniversary of diplomatic service of Azerbaijan

The High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos has been awarded the Medal of the 100th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service

The medal was presented to him by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev at a ceremony held at the UNAOC Headquarters in New York.

The UNAOC and Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan have been partnering since 2011 in co-organizing the World Forum for Intercultural Dialogue, a key component of the Baku Process initiative, launched in 2010 with the aim of promoting dialogue between civilizations.

Azerbaijan hosted UNAOC 7th Global Forum in Baku on the theme “Living Together in Inclusive Societies: A Challenge and a Goal in 2016”.

