UNDP, Azerbaijan’s health authorities procure medical equipment to help protect frontline health workers

The Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) procured medical equipment to help ensure better protection of Azerbaijan’s frontline health workers and their patients.

Medical equipment, including 50,000 protective goggles and 1,000 non-contact infrared thermometers, was just delivered to Baku through UNDP’s international supply chains.

This equipment has been purchased as part of the ongoing joint project “Support to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance to strengthen the healthcare procurement system in the country”.

“Over the past months, UNDP has been working closely with the Government of Azerbaijan and with the United Nations family to address the immediate challenges of the pandemic. That includes the provision of technical advice on digital healthcare, public information, maintaining online education systems, and supporting social welfare for the most vulnerable,” said UNDP Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti.

