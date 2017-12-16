UNDP, ILO sign letter of intent with Azerbaijan to promote employment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Office in Azerbaijan and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia headquartered in Moscow, signed a Letter of Intent with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Office in Azerbaijan and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia headquartered in Moscow, signed a Letter of Intent with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

The document aims at enhancing joint efforts to strengthen employment opportunities and the national labor market in Azerbaijan, the UN Baku office reported.

At the signing ceremony, UNDP Resident Representative Ghulam Isaczai and Director of the ILO Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Olga Koulaeva expressed their gratitude to Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Salim Muslumov for taking the lead in the implementation of the National Employment Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Isaczai emphasized that UNDP sees the signing of the Letter of Intent as the start of a substantially larger engagement by UN organisations in supporting Azerbaijan in enhancing job creation and active labour market measures.

UNDP and ILO have committed to supporting the Ministry in the implementation of two pilot programmes for employment of people with disabilities and for formalisation of informal businesses. Both institutions will support the Government of Azerbaijan in promoting integrated solutions to inclusive employment as a platform for the accelerated achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

News.Az

News.Az