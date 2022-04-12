UNDP plans to further expand cooperation with ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has been working with Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) since 1998 and plans to further strengthen cooperation, said UNDP Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Sukhrob Khojimatov.

He made the remarks Tuesday at a workshop on social entrepreneurship ecosystems held in Baku as part of the EU-funded project "Development of Innovative and Sustainable Civil Society in Azerbaijan" implemented by UNDP, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Khojimatov noted that the UNDP continues to assist ANAMA in becoming a demining center of excellence in the region.

“ANAMA will share its experience with other countries. We have already agreed with experts from Turkey and Cambodia, and they have already agreed to create a joint exchange center,” he said.

Khojimatov recalled that UNDP and ANAMA have recently co-organized an international conference on humanitarian mine action in Baku. “The international conference wrapped with the adoption of a document reflecting a new demining roadmap for ANAMA. It will contain new demining standards using the latest technologies and drones,” he added.

News.Az