UNDP supports development of e-Government and e-Participation opportunities in Azerbaijan

E-Government and e-Participation for sustainable development in Azerbaijan’s districts was the main topic of a training course organised in the city of Ganja by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and Regional Development Public Union, according to AzVision.

The course brought together over 70 participants from the government agencies, businesses and civil society from Ganja and surrounding districts, as well as international and local experts. They discussed the access of citizens to public services, employment opportunities, best practices in strengthening ICT capacity of civil servants in the regions, e-signature and e-document.

Participants were also informed about global trends in e-Government and e-Participation concepts and infrastructure, Internet security, as well as e-Government portal and its services.

"ELECTRON AZERBAIJAN" handbook was presented during the training course. The handbook describes the infrastructure of the e-Government and its key components, as well as e-Gov.az e-Government Portal, the service teams available on the portal, the e-Signature and its application areas.

At the end of the training, the participants received certificates from the UNDP Azerbaijan.

The training course was organised as part of the project on modernization of sustainability and efficiency of ICT infrastructure and ICT services in Azerbaijan.

