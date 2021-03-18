ANAMA, UNDP join forces to support mine action in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti met today to sign new funding to restore community safety in the aftermath of the recent conflict.

With USD 1 million from UNDP crisis response and UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund, UNDP will provide support to ANAMA to train, equip and deploy emergency response teams to clear mines and unexploded ordnances which pose grave risks to local communities living in the conflict affected areas.

Emphasizing the importance of this project, ANAMA Chairman of Board Suleymanov expressed his hope for future cooperation.

Alessandro Fracassetti noted that UNDP will scale up its support for mine action in Azerbaijan by supporting ANAMA with technical expertise, equipment, capacity development and funding which will help communities safely access water, build homes, schools and health clinics.

UNDP continues to support ANAMA in conducting a mine action needs assessment, provides international expertise and supports ANAMA in procuring personal protective equipment and mine clearing equipment. Additional support will consist of prioritising mine clearance areas, developing heat maps for mine detection and procuring mine action equipment and mine detecting dogs.

ANAMA was established with UNDP’s support in 1999. Over the past 20 years, ANAMA and UNDP have helped clear over 806,000 mines and other explosive weapons in Azerbaijan, helping to ensure a safe return home for over 160,500 displaced people.

News.Az