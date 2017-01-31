UNEC actively integrates into World of Science

+ ↺ − 16 px

Full access of the Azerbaijani higher education institutions to the database of the world famous scientific citation index “Thomson Reuters” by the order of the

This competition also presents itself in the number of scientific publications included into the global scientific basis “Web of Science” established by the world’s leading news agency “Thomson Reuters” for the higher education institutions, Trend reports. However, 35% of scientific works published by UNEC employees within 2000- 2016 account for the last three years (2014-2016).

In general, 864 scientific articles and 16 monographs, 48 textbooks, 246 programs and methodological facilities were published in 2016 by UNEC employees. In addition, 253 scientific articles written by UNEC employees were published in the world’s prestigious international journals.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21 2016.

