UNESCO calls Azerbaijan a 'reliable partner'

Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of UNESCO, said Edouard Matoko, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, as he met with Anar Karimov, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO, AZERTAC reports.

Expressing satisfaction with the high level of Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations, Eduard Matoko hailed the importance of the Azerbaijani government's contribution to UNESCO's goals and objectives, as well as its close involvement in Africa projects.

The meeting focused on the discussions of Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations. Anar Karimov, highlighted the activities of Azerbaijan in the realization of UNESCO’s goals, objectives and projects. He hailed the contribution of Azerbaijan to intercultural dialogue, cultural heritage, sustainable development of the African continent.

At the meeting, Anar Kerimov underlined the great service of Azerbaijan's First Vice President, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations.

News.Az

