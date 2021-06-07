UNESCO chief says she was 'shocked' by death of Azerbaijani journalists

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said she was 'shocked by the tragic death of Azerbaijani journalists Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov.

Azoulay condemned the death of Azerbaijani journalists on 4 June noting that “journalists must be able to exercise their profession without risk to their personal safety.”

As earlier reported, on June 24, a vehicle carrying members of a film crew hit an anti-tank landmine on the road in Susuzlug village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district. As a result of the explosion, two members of the film crew, cameraman of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) Siraj Abishov and correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, as well as representative of the district executive power Arif Aliyev were killed and four people were injured.

News.Az