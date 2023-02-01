UNESCO condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has sent an official letter to the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to the Organization condemning the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

In her letter, the UNESCO Director-General expressed condolences to the government and the people of Azerbaijan, and the family of the deceased employee, as well as her wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The UNESCO Director-General noted that the UN stands by Azerbaijan and its people, emphasizing the strong condemnation of such acts against diplomatic missions. She also said that Azerbaijan can fully rely on the support of the UNESCO Secretariat.

News.Az