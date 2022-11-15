UNESCO has demonstrated biased approach toward Azerbaijan in recent years – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since 2020, UNESCO has been demonstrating a unilateral and biased approach toward Azerbaijan, Zaur Mammadov, Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists, told News.az.

It should be noted that First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has addressed a letter to the Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay to terminate her term as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO.

Mammadov noted that the main reason for a failure to address global problems is the dual approach by international organizations and institutions, the lack of will to fulfill their missions, as well as the fact they became a tool for certain groups.

“Azerbaijan has made huge contributions to UNESCO. Azerbaijan has always been at the forefront of promoting cultural, humanitarian, religious, and multicultural values on a global scale. However, both during the 44-day Second Karabakh War and the post-war period, UNESCO took an unfair stance on Azerbaijan. Especially, since 2020, UNESCO has been demonstrating a unilateral and biased approach toward Azerbaijan. It has refused to send a mission to the liberated Azerbaijani territories to report the destructions caused by Armenia,” he said.

“The fact that First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva addressed a letter to the UNESCO director general to terminate her term as the organization’s goodwill ambassador is the result of UNESCO’s biased and double-standard approach toward Azerbaijan,” the political scientist added.

News.Az