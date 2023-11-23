Yandex metrika counter

UNESCO to celebrate anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani architect

  • Culture
  • Share
UNESCO to celebrate anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani architect

The 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani, an Azerbaijani prominent architect, is included in the list of anniversaries that will be celebrated within the framework of UNESCO during 2024-2025, News.Az reports.

According to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the decision was made during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      