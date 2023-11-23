UNESCO to celebrate anniversary of prominent Azerbaijani architect
23 Nov 2023 10:34
The 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani, an Azerbaijani prominent architect, is included in the list of anniversaries that will be celebrated within the framework of UNESCO during 2024-2025, News.Az reports.
According to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the decision was made during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference.