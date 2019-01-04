UNESCO’s ex-chief hails rapid development of Azerbaijan in all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Koichiro Matsuura, former Director General of UNESCO Matsuura has praised the rapid development of Azerbaijan saying that it is clearly observed in all areas as he gave interview to AZERTAC’s special correspondent.

Koichiro Matsuura congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on 15th anniversary of his activities in the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He noted that as a result of successful implementation by President Ilham Aliyev of the strategy laid by outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan has rapidly developed and become the leading state in the region.

Matsuura said he has visited Azerbaijan six times in his position as a Director General of UNESCO. He noted that during each visit he has witnessed the rapid development of Azerbaijan in all areas.

Recalling that 2018 was a year of remarkable events for the Azerbaijani people, Matsuura noted that in this regard, celebration of the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the 95th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 15th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's activities in the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were particularly significant ones.

Matsuura described national leader Heydar Aliyev as a powerful president who has done a lot for all-round development of his country. “The development strategy initiated by Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by Ilham Aliyev led the country to great progress. Thanks to the successful leadership and steps effectively taken, Azerbaijan has turned into a venue where international events, sports competitions are held,” he underlined.

Matsuura also praised successful activities of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva in the international organization. He said that over the past years, a number of pearls of Azerbaijani culture were included in the lists of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva. He thanked the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan for the care and attention she paid to the preservation of cultural heritage as the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

UNESCO Director General said he is confident that with his rich diplomatic experience and strong reputation President Ilham Aliyev will guide the country to a further successful and prosperous future.

Koichiro Matsuura conveyed cordial congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the 31st of December – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, wishing continued unity and greater success.

