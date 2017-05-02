Unexploded ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said on Tuesday that 1,534 pieces of shrapnel, 2 TM-57 anti-tank mines and 4 unexploded ordnances 1 PQ-7VM rockets and 3 PQ-7 rocket engines) were found and seized in the Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district in one day.

In general, an area of 23,962 square km area was inspected (3,062 square km was inspected by hand, 5,700 square km through a mechanical method and 15,200 square km with the help of mine-detection dogs), ANAMA told APA.

In late January 2017, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to restore the Jojug Marjanli village liberated from the Armenian occupation. Under the order, 4 million manats were allocated for the construction of 50 private houses, a school building and relevant infrastructure in the village at the first stage. Moreover, the president signed an order on additional measures to construct the road leading to the liberated Jojug Marjanli village and allocated 4.3 million manats from the state budget for the construction of 9 km long highway in the village.

