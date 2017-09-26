+ ↺ − 16 px

“Since 1991, unexploded ordnances and mine explosions in Azerbaijan killed 532 people and injured over 2,400 people,” Deputy Prime Minister Abid Sharifov said on Tuesday in the event named “Presentation of JCP Phase III, The Future of ANAMA-NATO/NSPA PfP Trust Fund projects in Azerbaijan”, AzVision.az reported.

The Deputy PM noted that there are two types of problems of mines and unexploded military ordnances in Azerbaijan. “The problems of mines and unexploded military ordnances exist either in the territories occupied as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as in liberated territories and in the polygons and bases abandoned by the former Soviet Army,” he said.

Sharifov said 30 people were killed and 93 wounded during the explosion in the military base of the Soviet Army in Saloglu settlement of Agstafa district in the South Caucasus.

The Deputy PM also noted that the Jeyranchel area, located in the north-western part of the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, is one of the areas posing major threats.

