Unfortunately current Armenian government promotes and protects Nazis: Azerbaijani president

Unfortunately, the current Armenian government promotes and protects the Nazis, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to AZERTAC news agency, News.Az reports.

"I think that, first of all, the Russian public was well aware of this, and as a result of the persistence of the Russian public this shameful act was thwarted. But it is also true that I was the first person to raise this issue at the political level. In previous years, I have repeatedly raised the issue of Armenian fascists in my speeches. I raised the issue with international organizations and countries and said that Nazis should not be allowed to become heroes. I raised the issue of executioner Nzhdeh in my speech at one of the CIS summits. I said that the statue of Nzhdeh in the Armenian capital Yerevan was a propaganda of fascism. This must be stopped. This man was a fascist. This man was an executioner. This man killed innocent Azerbaijanis and then soldiers and officers of the Soviet army during World War II. This Nzhdeh was a fascist and everyone should know that. But he is still glorified in Armenia. If this was only related to the previous fascist government, it would be half the trouble,” the head of state said.

Unfortunately, the current Armenian government promotes and protects the Nazis, said President Aliyev, adding. “Staging this unacceptable act in Moscow through the Armenian Diaspora Organization does not fit into any frames. Because Russia itself, like Azerbaijan, is at the forefront of the struggle against the glorification of fascism. We have repeatedly exchanged views with Russia on this issue. We agree at the level of presidents, other officials and public organizations. Fascism must not be allowed to rise. Attempts to distort the history of World War II must be stopped. This policy will lead the world to the abyss. Fascism must not be glorified. On the one hand, although Armenia officially joins these views, it is actually taking steps to glorify a fascist such as Nzhdeh.”

The Azerbaijani leader noted that there are still streets, squares and an underground station in Armenia and Yerevan named after fascist Nzhdeh, and there is a large six-meter statue of him.

“This monument has not been demolished yet. So what does this mean? This shows that Armenian fascism is still alive. Yes, we defeated Armenian fascism in the second Karabakh war, in the Patriotic War. I can say that Armenian fascists are not as active now as they were in previous years. But we can see that fascism is on the rise in Armenia. Former fascist leaders of Armenia, child murderers Sargsyan and Kocharyan are rising up and trying to challenge us again. We have defeated them. We brought them to their knees. They will go down in history as deserters. Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan will remain in the history of the Armenian people as deserters. Because as the Azerbaijani Army approached Shusha, they fled Khankandi like cowards. They are now revolting in Armenia, in Russia. The organization of such a shameful act in the Russian capital through the Armenian Diaspora is proof of what I said. We have defeated Armenian fascism, but it is not over with yet. We will continue to try to wipe out all manifestations of Armenian fascism, and we are capable of doing that. But other countries and the international community must also be united on this issue. The destruction committed by Armenian fascism in the 21st century should be an example for everyone that fascism is fascism. Armenia’s patrons, the circles behind Armenia must know, understand and appreciate our historical mission, they must understand who we have destroyed. We have not only liberated our lands, we have cleansed the region, the South Caucasus, of these savage forces. I repeat that they are in a humiliated state now, but no-one can guarantee that they will not rise again. We will never allow Armenian fascism to rise in our region. We can never allow Armenia to become a potential threat to Azerbaijan again. If we see that, we will destroy it on the spot. Everyone should know this," President Aliyev concluded.

