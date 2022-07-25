UNGA president commends Azerbaijan’s organizing NAM Youth Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdulla Shahid praised Azerbaijan’s organizing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Summit in its capital Baku.

In a message to the summit participants, the UNGA president said that the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to address issues related to youth are commendable, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Shahid emphasized that young people contribute to the development of global sustainability.

He also expressed hope for the active work of youth in the sphere of recovery in the post-pandemic period.

NAM offers a platform for participation and cultural exchange for young people from different parts of the world, and this is important, the UNGA president added.

News.Az