UNGA president-elect, Azerbaijani permanent representative hold phone talk
- 21 Aug 2020 13:47
- 23 Aug 2025 00:45
- 151390
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/unga-president-elect-azerbaijani-permanent-representative-hold-phone-talk Copied
President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir and Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev held a phone conversation.
“Today I had telephone conversations with UN Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views concerning the priorities and agenda of the upcoming 75th session of UNGA,” Bozkir tweeted.