UNGA president-elect, Azerbaijani permanent representative hold phone talk

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir and Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev held a phone conversation.

“Today I had telephone conversations with UN Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views concerning the priorities and agenda of the upcoming 75th session of UNGA,” Bozkir tweeted.

News.Az