UNHCR expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) thanked Azerbaijan for respect for international law, said Guido Ambroso, Head of the UNHCR Baku Office, News.Az reports.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to the publication of the "Collection of International Instruments and Legal Texts Concerning Refugees and Others of Concern to UNHCR."

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.


