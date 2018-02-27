UNHCR rep talks on refugees, asylum seekers in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the last several years, 64 million people across the world have left their homes, UNHCR Representative in Azerbaijan Furio de Angelis said in Baku on Feb. 27.

He made the remarks at a "Training for judges on asylum protection" event.

He noted that 34,000 people are leaving their homes every day, and the main reason for that - wars and conflicts.

"There are places where the conflict lasts for more than 30 years. The UN is very sensitive in these topics and pays a special attention to the decent asylum issue. The UNHCR is carrying over numerous projects in this regard. Judges must be very attentive concerning the issue,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az