UNHCR Representative in Azerbaijan extends congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan Bik Lum congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election and inauguration as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Bik Lum said in her congratulatory message.

“For more than 30 years, UNHCR has been supporting the efforts of the Government of Azerbaijan in the search for solutions to displacement situations. UNHCR stands ready to support the Government, including through the United Nations Country Team in Baku, to support Azerbaijan’s National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021 to 2025,” she noted.

“We are ready to partner with the Government of Azerbaijan to continue promoting the leadership and empowerment of affected groups including refugees, displaced population and their hosting communities to actively participate in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the UNHCR representative added.

News.Az