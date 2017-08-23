UNICEF on killing of two-year-old Zahra by Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

No society, no family should suffer from loss of children as a result of an armed conflict, Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Anthony Lake said in a letter in response to Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner’s statement on the murder of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva as a result of the Armenian shelling, the Ombudsman Office told APA.

The letter states that, as noted by the Secretary-General of the UN in March, the UN supports the call which urges all parties to refrain from any actions that can undermine the ceasefire and demonstrate determination for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “The UNICEF hopes that all the children, affected by the conflict will be ensured with all kinds of protection at a time when efforts are being made to achieve such a solution,” the letter said.



According to the letter, the UNICEF Azerbaijan representation will continue to provide assistance to children and youth in regard to the best and safest initiatives.



On July 4, around 20:40, Armenian armed forces shelled the Alkhanly village of Fizuli region with 82mm- and 120-mm-caliber mortars, including heavy grenade launchers.



As a result of this provocation, village residents Guliyeva Sahibe Idris gizi (1967) and Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur gizi (2015) died. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi (1965) was wounded.

