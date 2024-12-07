UNICEF warns of worsening crisis for Palestinian children in northern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed grave concern over the worsening plight of Palestinian children in northern Gaza, highlighting a deteriorating humanitarian situation amid ongoing Israeli military operations, News.az reports citing Tasnim news .

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram described the conditions in northern Gaza as "catastrophic and horrible," emphasizing the compounded impact of violence and the collapse of essential services on children."The injured children were brought to Kamal Adwan Hospital following back-to-back explosions, but with little to no aid reaching the health facility," Ingram stated. She added that the medical system’s breakdown has left children without vital treatment.Kamal Adwan Hospital, a critical health facility in the region, ceased operations amid continued Israeli attacks. Gaza civil defense officials reported nearly 30 fatalities, including women and children, after Israeli airstrikes targeted areas near the hospital on Friday. Four doctors were among those killed when Israeli forces reportedly struck and stormed the compound, an act condemned by the World Health Organization for occurring without prior warning.The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for an international investigation into Israel’s deliberate targeting of medical facilities across Gaza.Ingram further highlighted the broader dangers to children, citing winter conditions that force families to burn waste for warmth. "Our colleagues witnessed children scavenging for food and collecting plastic materials to warm themselves," she said.The dire conditions extend to a growing health crisis as malnutrition and disease spread. UNICEF noted that children in Gaza are suffering from limited access to safe water, food, and medicine.Since Israel’s ground offensive began on October 6, more than 3,000 people have died, and over 10,000 have been injured in northern Gaza. Virtually no humanitarian aid has reached the area, leaving tens of thousands of residents without essential supplies, including food, water, and electricity.UNICEF has called for urgent international action to address the escalating humanitarian disaster.

News.Az