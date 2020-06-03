UNICEF welcomes approval of Azerbaijan's Strategy on Children

+ ↺ − 16 px

UNICEF welcomes yesterday’s Presidential Decree approving a new ten year Strategy on Children of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the UNICEF Baku Office told News.Az.

The Strategy sets out a comprehensive long-term vision to address a wide range of issues and challenges affecting children, including the need for an improved legislative framework and mechanisms to strengthen the protection of children, improving monitoring of child rights in the country, strengthening social protection of vulnerable children, supporting early childhood development including child nutrition, and early detection and prevention of disabilities, supporting children’s participation and organization of leisure time

UNICEF is working closely with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs to help finalize a national Action Plan for Children that will transform the new Strategy into clearly defined policy and programme activities necessary to achieve the goals of the Strategy, and will continue to offer its technical support and collaboration to the Government to enable these activities to be implemented for the benefit of every child in Azerbaijan.

News.Az